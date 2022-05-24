KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to going to therapy and mental health, it really has a negative perception when it comes to Black people. Our counselor Yunetta Spring is debunking that stigma in this episode of Talk It Out Tuesday. Therapy gets a bad rep because people think it’s all about crying, negativity, and trauma, but Spring assures you that therapy can be enlightening and exciting to learn more about yourself.

Yunetta Spring Shares Finding Resources To Improve Your Mental Health [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com