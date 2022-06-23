Hot Spot: Irv Gotti Says Drake’s New Album Is Not Hip-Hop [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Lil Nas X was left off of Bad & Bougie. The rapper is trashing BET because he wasn’t nominated for any awards. In return, he previewed a new song saying “f**** BET” around 10 times. He feels that he was left out of the BET awards because of his sexuality.

In other news, Irv Gotti is calling out Drake for his new album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” “Drake’s new album is not hip-hop,” Gotti said, “and he can do whatever he wants. Let me stress that: Drake can do whatever he wants.”

He says the new album makes him want to find the new DMX or Jay-Z. Da Brat shares her opinion on these stories and more in The Hot Spot.

