KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Coming live from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc Centennial Boule, Gary With Da Tea is dropping all the tea on Ciara and Martha Stewart. Ciara just released her new song ‘Jump’ and Gary says that black Twitter is not feeling it. According to him, the girls are mad that she’s being scandalous with her clothing as a mother.

The women of Sigma Gamma Rho discuss this and Martha Stewart’s view on dating her friends’ husbands.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Martha Stewart Says She Would Date Her Friends’ Husbands If They Were Dead [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com