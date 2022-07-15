KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Lately, life has been super expensive! Everything is rising in prices and so we’re having a complaining session in today’s What’s Trending. It all started when Gary was complaining about the price of orange juice going up. Besides gas and rent, what is something you refuse to pay for because it costs too much? Hear some things listeners refuse to pay for!

What’s Something You’re Not Paying For Because It Costs Too Much These Days? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com