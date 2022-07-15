KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams is returning to Bravo! Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Leah McSweeney, Alexia Nepola, and Marysol Patton will be joining together on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3. Porsha will be replacing Tinsley Mortimer for “personal reasons”.

In other news, in a recent interview, Amber Rose explains why she thinks believing in God is ludicrous and manipulative. Hear Gary’s Tea on these topics and more.

Gary's Tea: Porsha Williams Is Returning To Bravo + Amber Rose Says She Doesn't Believe In God [WATCH]