When it comes to conflict, many people have issues with apologizing to others. The team decodes how they learned to apologize and their way of communicating that feeling. Our counselor Yunetta Spring shares the proper three ways to apologize to someone and how to make situations better.

Hear what she shared in this episode of Talk It Out Tuesday.

Yunetta Spring Explains How To Apologize Properly [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com