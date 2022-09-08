Queen Elizabeth II Has Died

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

It is with our deepest sympathies that we can officially confirm the death of Queen Elizabeth II, head of the British monarchy and 14 other sovereign countries for the past 70 years.

She was 96 years old.

Confirmed officially by The Royal Family via social media (seen above), Queen Elizabeth II is reported to have died “peacefully” at the family’s Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland. Her son, Charles, immediately became King upon her death after making history as the longest serving heir to the throne in British history. Now 73, he’s been heir apparent since the age of three.

A brief look into her royal reign below, via CNN:

“Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch whose rule spanned seven decades, died on Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952, on the death of her father, King George VI. She oversaw the last throes of the British empire, weathered global upheaval and domestic scandal, and dramatically modernized the monarchy.”

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II comes months after the viral false death report that went out back in February by way of blog site Hollywood Unlocked. This time however, confirmation came directly from the family and was covered immediately by reputable outlets like BBC, CNN and others.

We send our condolences once again to the Royal Family, and also well wishes to the newly-appointed King Charles on the grieving of his mother and his position as King of the United Kingdom. Take a minute below to read his official statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death, which he describes as “a moment of the greatest sadness” for his entire family:

