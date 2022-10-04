Hot Spot: Drake & Taylor Swift To Release A Kanye West Diss Track?! [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

There are so many beefs going on, it’s hard to keep up with! The rap girls are fighting in what started as a celebration for a new female rapper turned into a Twitter beef. JT of City Girls and Cardi B ended up arguing back and forth on social media. In other beef, the Taylor Swift versus Kanye West and Kanye West versus Drake beef may rise again.

Hear more in the Hot Spot below.

