Gary’s Tea: This Is Why Monique Samuels Is Leaving Love & Marriage: DC [WATCH]

Monique Samuels confirmed that she and her husband Chris Samuels will not be returning to Love and Marriage: DC. Fans noticed when the couple wasn’t in the promotions for the show and Gary has the Tea on this situation. Also, Beyonce’ and Jay-Z were spotted out for date night and Gary is wondering why she doesn’t cook.

Hear Gary’s Tea below.

