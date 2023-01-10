What’s Trending: 6-Year-Old Student Shoots Teacher At Virginia School [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show detail the tragic scene that took place at a Virginia school when a 6-year-old shot and injured a teacher at an elementary school last week.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As reported last week by USA Today, “An elementary school teacher suffered injuries after being shot Friday in a Virginia first-grade classroom by a 6-year-old student, officials said. The student is in custody. No students were injured at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, police said. “The altercation was between a 6-year-old, the student who did have the firearm, and the teacher,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. “This was not an accidental shooting.”

New details state that the student had taken the weapon from his residence, and the gun was legally purchased by his mother, authorities said Monday.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“The student had taken the gun from his residence and put it in his backpack before bringing it to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday. Drew said the 9mm handgun had been legally purchased by the student’s mother in York County. Drew previously said the shooting was not accidental and reiterated that it was a deliberate shooting on Monday. “It was intentional,” Drew said. Drew said the student had “the gun on his person” before firing it at his teacher, Abby Zwerner, while she was teaching his first-grade class on Friday,” as reported by USA Today.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The crew discuss the issue at hand, what solutions can be implemented if any, and why does this thing continue to happen in todays society? Listen to the full breakdown and let us know your thoughts on social media or the comment section below.

Related: 3 Things With Jeff Johnson: Biden Classified Docs, Prince Harry Memoir & The Death Penalty [WATCH]

Related: Money Matters: The First Steps Needed In Making 2023 Financial Goals [WATCH]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: 6-Year-Old Student Shoots Teacher At Virginia School [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com