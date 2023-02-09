Hillcrest Students Stage Walkout In Protest Over Restrictions Placed On Black History Month Program

Students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County are banding together to protest their school’s controversial Black History Month program.
On Feb. 8, students flooded the streets outside of the school’s campus after the administration refused to allow a student-run Black History program to teach historical moments that occurred before the 1970s, according to CBS 42. Slavery, the civil rights movement and the Black Panthers were topics that could not be included in the curriculum.
Hundreds of Hillcrest High Schoolers protested outside of the school’s campus, demanding for the aforementioned topics be covered in the course.
Students want to meet with officials to give recommendations on the school’s curriculum
“We had a forum last Saturday and discovered there is a culture here that’s not conducive to educating. It was more intimidation,” she said.
Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Keri C. Johnson released a statement about the walkout that read:
“The Tuscaloosa County School System supports our students’ right to peacefully demonstrate. A number of our Hillcrest High students have concerns about the culture within their school. We care deeply about our students, and it is important that their concerns are heard. We are putting together a plan to make sure our students feel heard, so that we know the right steps to put in place to ensure all students know that they are valued.”
