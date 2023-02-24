On this episode of The Undressing Room Podcast, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan give praises to Tyler Perry for being the epitome of black excellence. Perry was listed third on the Forbes list for being one of the highest paid entertainers in 2022. Lore’l and Claudia talk about the NBA All-Star game and how men try to get close to male athletes and entertainers more than women do.

Also, they talk about Chloë Bailey coming under fire for collaborating with Chris Brown due to his past with women. Why aren’t our black celebrities highlighting our black designers? Lore’l and Claudia discuss that and it goes down in the DMs for both Lore’l and Claudia Jordan.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Men Are the Biggest Groupies’ | Episode 108 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com