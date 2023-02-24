This week Memphis’ own Gloss Up pulls up for a dope conversation with Incognito and DJ Misses! As she was unsigned this time last year, everything has changed in a matter of months for Gloss. Find out how it all came together on this week’s New And Making Noise!
New and Making Noise Podcast Ft Gloss Up | EPISODE 16 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Gets 60 Years to Life
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Southern Soul March March 11th Humble Civic Center
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered
-
Philadelphia FBI Agent Fatally Shoots Dog in Center City
-
10 Black Couples We Love!
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?