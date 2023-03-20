Members of the Sharon Baptist Church, faith leaders, family, and friends are all mourning the death of Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn this morning.
The Afro reports that the beloved and respected pastor passed peacefully on Sunday, March 19 at his home surrounded by loved ones including his wife of 60 years, Lillian Vaughn, and his two children.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
Rev. Vaughn was the senior pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in Sandtown and was well-loved and respected in the community.
His presence and his preaching will be sorely missed.
Rest well, Rev, Vaughn.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Register to Win Tickets to See Chris Stapleton at NRG March 16
-
Southern Soul March March 11th Humble Civic Center
-
Beyonce Looks Magical In Custom Sheer Dress For Her Oscars Gold Party
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Rickey Smiley Gives ‘The Today Show’ His First Interview Since Losing Son Brandon
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Win The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience with Passes & Hotel Stay
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered