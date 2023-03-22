Zacardi Cortez Announces “Imprint Experience” Tour

it’s time to grab your tickets!
Zacardi Cortez announced on Instagram that he will be coming to a city near you for his “Imprint Experience” tour.
In a post, Cortez said, “The IMPRINT Experience Tour is coming to a city near you! This lineup, the band, the team… it’s crazy y’all and the experience will be an authentic God encounter!!! Thank you for your support.”
Below are the dates for the first round of the tour:
APRIL 4 – TUPELO
APRIL 5 – MOSS POINT
APRIL 6 – HOUSTON
APRIL 7 – DALLAS
APRIL 9 – BEAUMONT
APRIL 14 – CHICAGO
For ticket information, dates and additional information, click here.
