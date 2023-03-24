It’s March, and madness has settled into collegiate basketball. Especially in the WNIT tournament.
After last night’s victory for the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team, Elissa Brett was punched in the face by Jamirah Shutes in what was supposed to be the customary post-game handshake line.
BGSU won the Super 16 game 73-60. After the contest, BG’s Brett and Memphis’ Shutes got into an apparent argument, just before Shutes connected with a punch right to Shutes’ face. Shutes was quickly restrained by her coach as the women on BG went to tend to their fallen star.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
In a statement following the game, BGSU released a statement claiming that the police were getting involved.
“The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department.”
Brett was one of the stars in last night’s win, notching 15 points and 6 rebounds.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Al B. Sure Says Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Helped Him Hit A Billion Streams
- Radio ONE Remembers On-Air Host, Activist And Former Councilwoman Ada Edwards
- Gary’s Tea: Malia Ann (Obama) Rocks A New Name and New Look
- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is Running For Mayor of Houston
- Houston Makes Top 10 List for Best Foodie Cities in US
- Hot Spot (UPDATE): Judge Joe Brown Denies Sexual Assault Claims [LISTEN]
- [VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 with Melvin Crispell III
- Horrific Details Emerge As Mississippi Police Accused Of Shooting Black Man’s Tongue Off
- Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
- [VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 with Mayor Sylvester Turner
- ‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
Bowling Green Player Sucker Punched by Memphis Loser After Tournament Win was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Register to Win Tickets to See Chris Stapleton at NRG March 16
-
Beyonce Looks Magical In Custom Sheer Dress For Her Oscars Gold Party
-
Win Passes To NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest OR The Final Four Music Festival
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Win The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience with Passes & Hotel Stay
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Houston Man Who Says His Daughter Died During His Police Chase Charged With Murder