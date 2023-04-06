In today’s News You Can’t Use, we play the “What’s Yo Mama Name” game. Based on your mother’s name, we can tell a whole lot about her! Let’s test it out…
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK FOR FULL CLIP:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
More News You Can’t Use:
News You Can’t Use: Did You Know 1,800 People Have Tried To Sue God!? [WATCH]
Special K’s Poem Inspired By How Light-Skinned Women Act [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Special K: What Women Can Give Men For Valentine’s Day [WATCH]
“What’s Yo Mama Name” Game with Special K (News You Can’t Use) [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral
-
Humble ISD Teacher Caught with Student at Hotel Under Investigation
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Legends of HipHop Starring Juvenile, 8Ball + MJG, Ying Yang Twins and Z-Ro
-
Win Passes To NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest OR The Final Four Music Festival
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG