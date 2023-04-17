Black Tony has officially harassed his way into a restraining order. After a failed attempt to drive to Memphis to profess his love for Glorilla, the admiration turned to stalking.
See: Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
With the police on his back, he says he’s scared to even leave the house—hence, he can’t make it to work.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
Black Tony Hits A Krispy Kreme Donut Truck Lick
Black Tony Is Finally Coming To Work…At 11 O’clock [WATCH]
Black Tony Harassed His Way Into A Restraining Order was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest
-
Legends of HipHop Starring Juvenile, 8Ball + MJG, Ying Yang Twins and Z-Ro
-
Megan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Certified Of Draining Its Funds
-
Mo’Nique Sues Paramount and CBS Over Millions In Unpaid Royalties From Hit Series “The Parkers”