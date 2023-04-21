Mind Body Business: Healthier Parenting Tips to Consider [LISTEN]

Maria More gives healthier parenting tips (in the areas of mind body and business for children) to consider.

Mind: Parents engage so much in negative reinforcement (such as yelling and disciplining), that it is very important to ensure the same amount of positive reinforcement, if not more, is given. A couple of ways to do this are praising your kids’ accomplishments and showing genuine interest in the things that bring them joy. Maria gives the example of giving her daughter undivided attention when she wants to play the trumpet for her.

Body: Research shows that children are more willing to eat healthy foods and be physically active if they see parents and other family members doing so. Parents should be evaluating the type of lifestyle they exemplify. A suggestion for this pillar is to bring back family dinner night! It’s a great way to reconnect with each other and control the family’s meals.

Business: While building generational wealth is a hot topic these days, not many are discussing passing down a wealthy mindset! What good is acquiring affluence if it can’t be sustained? Parents should not only focus on handing down money, but they should also be openly conversing with their children about managing it.

