Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her effortless style recently when she showed us how to style menswear to perfection.
The stunning actress took to the social media platform to show off her creativity when she rocked a black Prada button down shirt from the brand’s men’s collection. She paired the oversized look with a black mini skirt that showed off her toned legs and glistening thighs.
She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore a black hand bag to match the monochromatic ensemble. As for her shoes, she rocked white, platform pumps to add contrast to the all black look and rocked her mirco braids in a half up, half down style with two pieces that framed her face.
The actress showed off her look in an Instagram post as she candidly walked down the street in New York City’s Upper West Side and served a look in the process.
“Men’s shirts, short skirts. Full Prada look.” the fashion icon captioned her Instagram post for her 21 million followers.
Check it out below.
Gabrielle Union Shows Us How To Style Menswear To Perfection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
