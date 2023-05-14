Keke Palmer Steps Into Her ‘New Era’ With Stunning Mother’s Day Photos

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is absolutely winning at motherhood so far and took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself and her baby boy in honor of Mother’s Day.

The new mom took to the social media platform and posed with her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, whom she gave birth to only a few weeks ago. In the breathtaking, black and white photo set, the actress posed in a black mini dress with a black and white shawl which she paired with pointed toe white pumps. She served face while holding her newborn, who matched his mama’s fly in an all black onesie.

As for her hair, Keke wore her hair in a short style with big curls to give us old Hollywood glam while rocking minimal jewelry and light eye shadow which definitely popped in the black and white photo.

“Happy Mother’s Day, to a MUVAAAAA.” she captioned the post.

Check out the post below.

But that wasn’t all. Keke didn’t let up and completely owned the day by sharing a few more photo sets of her being a stunning MUVA. In the next set of photos, the beauty posted in a stunning white dress and showed off her banging curves. “I’m not playing with these people, baby.” she captioned this set. Check it out below.

And finally, Keke ended her photo dump with another set of herself working the sexy black mini dress, this time without baby Leo. “New Era… #BigBoss” she wrote as this post’s caption. Check it out below.

We’re loving this new era of Keke Palmer! Happy Mother’s Day to this beauty!

