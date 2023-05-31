KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Baseball was once was a major focus in the Black community, primarily during the days of the Negro Leagues, and up through the 1990s. Today, however, one scan of the crowd at baseball games, it is clear to see the lack of African American presence at ballparks across the country. Baseball, while a very lucrative career, has taken a back seat for many to basketball and football.

With legendary figure Dusty Baker now at the helm of the World Series winning Astros, it’s the perfect time to bring the knowledge and love back.

The goal of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game, presented by Sister 2 Sistah” is to take groups of minority children and their entire families, particularly from underserved communities, to various Astros’ games at Minute Maid Park during the summer.

To inquire about how to get your family out to the game or for corporate sponsorship,

please email sister2sistahhouston@gmail.com.

While supporting Baker and the ‘Stros, the children are exposed to the sport that teaches honor, integrity, responsibility, teamwork with the mantra of “slay your own demons, then slay dragons” with no excuses.

Select kids will get to high-five and meet Dusty at a launch event, held in his honor, at Minute Maid Park. The date and time of the event will be given to the chosen attendees.

Major League Action For Kids: Attend Astros Games This Summer! was originally published on theboxhouston.com