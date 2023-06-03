Juneteenth

We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Jared Vanderbilt

Published on June 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE

Jared V

Source: General / Radio One


The stand out for Los Angeles Lakers has been making impact with his team for years. Recently Jarred made the decision to give back to his community through Jarred Vanderbilt Foundation. With back pack giveaways and free basketball camps. The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec

We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Jared Vanderbilt  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Close