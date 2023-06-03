KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The stand out for Los Angeles Lakers has been making impact with his team for years. Recently Jarred made the decision to give back to his community through Jarred Vanderbilt Foundation. With back pack giveaways and free basketball camps. The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec

We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Jared Vanderbilt was originally published on theboxhouston.com