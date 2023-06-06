Lex P and Drea Nicole are Houston natives making waves in the podcast space. With their weekly show Pour Minds these 2 friends talk about everything from relationships, dating, music, current events and more. They went from doing a show in their living room to now on their 2nd tour of live podcast shows. With guests such as Kenny Burns, Z-Ro, Musiq Soulchild,Gail Bean, Isiah K, John and more. The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec
We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Lex P and Drea Nicole was originally published on theboxhouston.com
