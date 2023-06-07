Black Music Month: Celebrating The Moments That Made Music History

Highlighting the people, places and memories in Black Music that helped define generations and push the culture forward. We will take you on a journey through not only black music history but also Houston music history.
Where were you when DJ Screw invented chopped and screwed?
Did you know the story behind Meg thee Stallion and Beyonce on their Grammy award winning collaboration ‘Savage’
Have you ever wondered what the what the creative process as behind Travis Scott creating Astroworld
All month long tune in as we show you the Moments That Made History presented by HCC, Theatre Under the Stars, G Squared Foundation and The Original Red Rooster.
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
[WATCH IT HERE] Ali Siddiq 'The Domino Effect II: LOSS'
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Beyoncé Pens A Sweet Message To Blue Ivy After Renaissance Performance
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Who Knew? Rocsi Diaz And Joe Take Their Romance On Vacation
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Rickey Smiley Nominated for Houston's Best Morning Show!