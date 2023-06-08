Tommy Davidson Talks Music and Comedy The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [EXCLUSIVE]

“In Living Color” star Tommy Davidson stops by to chat music and comedy on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Davidson’s long-standing career in entertainment is a testament to his many talents. While his trademark humor has always been apparent, he is just as gifted in singing. After playing hit roles such as Varnell Jones on “Martin” and voicing Oscar in “The Proud Family”, his musical artistry dug its roots.

“I started in smooth jazz, and from there the sky is the limit because I do everything,” Davidson explains.

Click below to hear his project “Kid Zero”

Many would be surprised to know that as an infant, Tommy was found by his now (white) family abandoned and left in the trash. He details this and more in his memoir, “Living in Color: What’s Funny About Me”—proving that anything is possible despite the cards you may be dealt.

See: Comedian Tommy Davidson To Release Memoir After Being Dumped In The Trash As An Infant

He is an Emmy and NAACP award winning actor, singer, author, and more. These days, follow @therealtommycat to catch him doing stand-up comedy near you!

