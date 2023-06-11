KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Founding member and creative director of the Waxaholics DJBIGREEKS is not only a DJ BUT an entrepreneur, music director and curator. You can always find him supporting, promoting or championing a black business. He doesn’t just post about them he lends his creative skills to help support them. Whether it’s the music director for @trezbistroandwinebar & @frndshouston

or curator of @tresgentequila he has made his impact felt in the city

We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates DJ Big Reeks was originally published on theboxhouston.com