Founding member and creative director of the Waxaholics DJBIGREEKS is not only a DJ BUT an entrepreneur, music director and curator. You can always find him supporting, promoting or championing a black business. He doesn’t just post about them he lends his creative skills to help support them. Whether it’s the music director for @trezbistroandwinebar & @frndshouston
or curator of @tresgentequila he has made his impact felt in the city
The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec
We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates DJ Big Reeks was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
[WATCH IT HERE] Ali Siddiq 'The Domino Effect II: LOSS'
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Beyoncé Pens A Sweet Message To Blue Ivy After Renaissance Performance
-
Who Knew? Rocsi Diaz And Joe Take Their Romance On Vacation
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?