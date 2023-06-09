As a graduate of Sam F. Austin State University and Full Sail DJ Teddi was destined to make music her business. As the stadium DJ for a number of professional sports teams in Houston she has made herself a house hold name. DJing for the likes of the Houston Texans, Houston Sabercasts and the Sugarland Skeeters she has impacted the city in more ways than one. She has taking that impact and turned into one of the most interactive podcast experiences ever with Teddi Tuesdays Live. The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec
We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates DJ Teddi was originally published on theboxhouston.com
