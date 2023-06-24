Public Viewing and Memorial for Big Pokey June 30th

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday, June 30th, the public will have an opportunity to pay their respects to Big Pokey during a public viewing. There will not be a formal service during this time and no filming or photos will be allowed. Guests will be monitored by security to assure privacy. This Sunday (June 25th) the public is invited to a community celebration honoring the life of Pokey at Yellowstone Park, click here for more info.

Public Viewing Location

St John’s Downtown Church

2019 Crawford Street

Time

6p-8p

Date

Friday, June 30th

Community Celebration Location

6768 Scott Street

Time

6pm

Date

Sunday, June 25th

On June 18, 2023, at the age of 48, Big Pokey passed away. The proud Yates High School Alumni (Houston Independent School District) leaves behind a wife of 16 years, 3 kids, and a host of loved ones. To know Big Pokey, was to love Big Pokey. Since his passing, his fans have shared their tributes on social media and called into local radio stations to express their love and memories.

