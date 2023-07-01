Chloë Bailey shut down Instagram over the weekend when she posed for a series of photos in honor of her 25th birthday, donning an all white look that was everything!
The entertainer shared the photo set on Instagram with the caption, “ima cancer, body built like a dancer #twentyfine”
Check out the stylish look below.
Chloë Bailey Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Black At Tribeca: 10 Most Promising Films By Black Voices At The 2023 Festival
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!
-
Tammy Franklin Defends Her Husband Kirk Franklin Partying at an ATL Lounge
-
Rihanna And Pharrell Release New Images From The Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection
-
Babyface Announces Solo Tour After Being Dropped By Anita Baker [LISTEN]
-
Public Viewing and Memorial for Big Pokey June 30th