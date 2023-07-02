Listen Live
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Celebrate Their Anniversary In Style

Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram to share a sweet video while celebrating her anniversary with Steve Harvey.

Published on July 2, 2023

Wearable Art Gala, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles - 01 Jun 2019

Source: Variety / Getty

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game every time they step out and just gave us major fashion goals as they celebrated their wedding anniversary in style!

Taking to Instagram, the stunning mother and wife shared the fashionable IG Reel of her and her hubby as they strutted their stuff in complementary ensembles for their extravagant date night.

The fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while spending time in Lake Como. Styled by the couple’s longtime stylist Elly, Marjorie rocked a white satin gown from Saint Laurent and paired the look with pointed toe heels and a matching white shawl. As for her hair, she wore her blonde tresses in loose curls and a flirty up ‘do to show off her natural beauty.

Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a gold and white from head to toe, donning custom Alta Satoria Dolce and Gabbana featuring a gold jacket and white slacks which he paired with a white button up shirt underneath.

Majorie shared the short video of the couple as they showed off their effortless style while putting her adoration for her hubby on full display. “Anniversary time with the Love of My Life ❤🙏🏾,” she sweetly captioned the video.

A couple that slays together, stays together, especially while on date night! What do you think about Marjorie and Steve’s fashionable looks? Did they nail it?RELATED STORIES:

