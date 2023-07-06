Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We’re Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town

Rockhouse Southern Kitchen (6025 Richmond Avenue) is Houston’s home for live music, robust southern cuisine and handcrafted libations. In addition to their mouth-watering menu and irresistible adult beverages, Majic 102.1 is joining in on the fun with the Majic Open Mic Night.
That’s right: Join us on Thursday, July 13, 2023 because we are looking for The Best Singers in H-Town. Are you a star waiting for your time to shine? From 8p-10p Rockhouse has a live band to help you cover some of your favorite R&B classics. So grab some friends for a night of grown and sexy fun July 13th… the stage is yours.
