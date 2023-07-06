Listen Live
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town

Are YOU a star waiting for your time to shine?

Published on July 6, 2023

Rockhouse Southern Kitchen (6025 Richmond Avenue) is Houston’s home for live music, robust southern cuisine and handcrafted libations. In addition to their mouth-watering menu and irresistible adult beverages, Majic 102.1 is joining in on the fun with the Majic Open Mic Night.

That’s right: Join us on Thursday, July 13, 2023 because we are looking for The Best Singers in H-Town. Are you a star waiting for your time to shine? From 8p-10p Rockhouse has a live band to help you cover some of your favorite R&B classics. So grab some friends for a night of grown and sexy fun July 13th… the stage is yours.

