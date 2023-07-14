FDA Approves First Nonprescription Birth Control Pill

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Say hello to the Opill!

The FDA has approved a first of its kind nonprescription birth control pill for women. The Opill, also known as “mini-pill”, is an over-the-counter oral contraceptive that only uses the hormone progestin.

More than three-quarters (77%) of females ages 18-49 favor making birth control pills available without a doctor’s prescription if research shows they are safe and effective. Most say the main reason is convenience (59%).

Currently, the only male contraceptive options are condoms (available in most stores) or vasectomy (surgical procedure), but preclinical testing on birth control pills for men have shown the potential development to be promising. It has yet to be approved.

This new birth control option is a major stride for women’s health, especially in the wake of abortion bans and other problematic laws that police women’s bodies. It is expected to hit stores everywhere in 2024.

