What happened to respecting elders? What happened to the relationship between the older and younger generations? What happened to the family dynamics?
See: What’s Trending: What to do When Other People’s Kids Misbehave? [LISTEN]
Rickey Smiley unleashes some real talk about parenting (or lack there of), respect, and principles in today’s society.
See: [VIDEO] Parents FLIP OUT on Child For Spending 45k in Video Game Cafe
Related…
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Why You MUST Talk With Your Child About Drugs, Specifically Fentanyl [WATCH]
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: “Your Attitude Determines Your Altitude”
What’s Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You Badly In Public? [WATCH]
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Lack of Parenting, Respect, and Principles [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Love Is Dead?: Darius Jackson Scrubs Instagram Profile Of Keke Palmer Photos Following Brief Social Media Hiatus
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Tammy Franklin Defends Her Husband Kirk Franklin Partying at an ATL Lounge
-
Black At Tribeca: 10 Most Promising Films By Black Voices At The 2023 Festival
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions