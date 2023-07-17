Ms. Bert’s grandson is dating a Karen, and she’s fed up! The last straw was when she threw out Ms. Bert’s Sunday pot of greens for some kale. Let’s just say…Ms. Bert turned her every which way but loose. Thankfully, Rickey Smiley is going to take her to Piccadilly to cool off.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related:
Tamika Scott Reacts to Black Tony Shooting His Shot [WATCH]
Nurse Bernice Jenkins Prank Calls “Patron Breast Milk” Having New Mom [LISTEN]
Kiki and Fat Tasha Call in While Bathing at the Car Wash [LISTEN]
Ms. Bert’s ‘Karen’ Granddaughter-In-Law Threw The Greens Away [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Love Is Dead?: Darius Jackson Scrubs Instagram Profile Of Keke Palmer Photos Following Brief Social Media Hiatus
-
Tammy Franklin Defends Her Husband Kirk Franklin Partying at an ATL Lounge
-
The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Keke Palmer, Essence Fest And Much More
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions