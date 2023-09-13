Majic 102.1
Listen Live
Exclusive Interviews

Uncle Funky’s Playlist Picks: “Keeps On Fallin'” Babyface ft Ella Mai [Official Video]

Published on September 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2022 - Show

Source: Variety / Getty

Uncle Funky’s love of music spans decades and genres. His playlist picks feature new, trending and classic jams from a variety of artists. Today’s pick is from music legend Babyface and UK singer Ella Mai. Check out the official video below.

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close