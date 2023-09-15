Listen Live
Uncle Funky’s Flashback Favorite: “This is For The Lover In You” by Shalamar

Published on September 15, 2023

Shalamar

Source: General / Radio One

I’ve got a flashback for you good folks today, here’s an oldie but goodie from Shalamar. The song was written by group member Howard Hewett, and was the third single released from their album, Three for Love.

This song is a classic for lovers all over the world, and was solidified as one of the  “25 Best Slow Jams of All Time” by Essence Magazine.

Take a rewind in time with my flashback jam of the day below.

