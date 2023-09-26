Kanye West may be busy jetsetting around the world with his new wife, but that doesn’t mean his fanbase isn’t hungry for new music from the legendary rapper and fashion influencer. On Monday (Sept 25), tracks from his never-released album, Jesus Is King 2, landed online.
The project, produced by Dr. Dre, was supposed to drop years ago but was ultimately shelved. In addition to vocals by Yeezy and production by Dre, the 15-song collection features guest appearances by Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg and Marsha Ambrosius.
“Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon,” Ye wrote about the album in a 2019 Twitter post, alongside a picture of him and the Dre in the studio together.
From HipHopDX:
There are also a number of new Kanye verses and guest features, including Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak on “Closed On Sunday,” Travis Scott on “Hands On” and Eminem on “Use This Gospel” — the latter of which fans will recognize from DJ Khaled‘s GOD DID. Among the slate of new tracks are “This is the Glory” featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, “Blood of the Lamb” with Pusha T, the A$AP Ferg-assisted “L.A. Monster” and “Our King” co-starring Dre and 2 Chainz.
Links to the leak are available, but are being taken down shortly after going live. So if you’re searching for the latest upload you’ll have to move quickly.
Kanye’s Shelved Album Produced By Dr. Dre Leaks Online [LISTEN] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
