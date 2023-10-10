[VIDEO] Majic Under The Stars 2022! 10th Anniversary Recap

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

In gearing up to Paint The Woodlands Red on Saturday, October 21st 2023, we took a quick look back at last year’s Majic Under The Stars. The theme was “Kangols and Kicks,” honoring 10 years of our premiere music event. In two weeks, we’ll do it all again.

This time around we’re going with “Love & Laughter,” don’t forget to wear your red and get ready for an evening of live performances by Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton, Mary Mary and Galveston native Tanya Nolan. Hosted by Houston’s own LaToya Luckett and funnyman Arnez James.