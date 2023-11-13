Listen Live
Entertainment News

My First Time: Meek Mill Remembers Meeting Lil Snupe

Published on November 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Rockie Fresh "Electric Highway" Release Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Even though a full decade has passed since the senseless murder of 18-year-old Louisiana rapper Lil Snupe, his legacy remains a staple in the hip-hop community thanks to a still-loyal fanbase and his former big homie at Dream Chasers Records, Meek Mill.

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – Meek Mill Recalls His Battle Rap Debut: “Made Me Cry!”

 

Being that it was ‘too good to be true’ the first time we had him in the studio, we felt it was only right to let Meek rock for another week of “My First Time” in a special tribute to his late protégé. From their chance meeting outside of a show to rapping over beats and winning rap battles, their short-yet-brief time as rap associates is clearly a well-cherished memory for the Championships emcee.

R.I.P. forever, Lil Snupe! Watch Meek Mill below (again!) for another segment of “My First Time”:

 

 

The post My First Time: Meek Mill Remembers Meeting Lil Snupe appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Meek Mill Remembers Meeting Lil Snupe  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close