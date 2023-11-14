2023 City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic Presented by Shell Energy

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

There’s no better place to get into the spirit of the holiday season than in Downtown Houston! This year’s City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic presented by Shell Energy will bring more spectacular lights with larger than life experiences. A new annual tradition, Houston First Corporation is partnering with Downtown Houston+ for the second year to create a family-friendly destination to celebrate the holidays in the heart of downtown. Shell Energy joins the festivities as the official presenting sponsor this year.

The Plaza at Avenida Houston will come alive on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. with a kickoff ceremonial lighting of the Christmas trees led by Tiny Tim from Alley Theatre’s A Christmas Carol. The evening’s festivities will also include live music, holiday craft making and entertainment by aerialist performers, balloon artists, stilt walkers, and Houston’s beloved Art Cars. Visitors and residents will be able to enjoy the mostly free experience at Downtown’s holiday villages through Sunday, December 31, 2023.

This year’s transformation of Downtown into a vibrant holiday extravaganza will feature timeless traditions as well as exciting new attractions in 11 themed villages covering dozens of blocks throughout the city’s central business district. Whether you start under the state’s biggest mistletoe in Market Square Park, interact with one of the Harmonies music boxes in the Theater District, or brave the ice to skate with Santa at Discovery Green–there is something for everyone!

