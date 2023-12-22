Vin Diesel Accused Of Sexual Battery By Former Assistant

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

You can add Vin Diesel to the list of celebrities who now have a bad name, allegedly. The actor’s former assistant is now accusing him of sexual battery.

Vanity Fair is reporting that the man born Mark Sinclair is facing some very serious allegations. Asta Jonasson says she worked for the movie star during the filming of Fast Five back in 2010. According to the paperwork, Jonasson claims she was hired to support Vin in his day to day duties which ranged from organizing his schedule to attending events with him. Asta says in September of that year that Vin Diesel groped her at his suite in the St. Regis Hotel.

“Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security,” the documentation reads. “But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.” She says that he then pinned her to the wall and pleasured himself. Hours later Asta received a phone call from Vin’s sister Samantha Vincent who informed her that she was terminated from her job.

Bryan Freedman, Vin Diesel’s attorney, gave an exclusive statement to Vanity Fair refuting the allegations. “Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety” he said. “This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

Vin Diesel has yet to comment on the matter.

