Despite Beyoncé’s immense success in the music realm, clinching 32 Grammy wins and amassing 88 nominations, the prestigious Album of the Year honor has remained elusive. Notably, her albums I Am… Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé, Lemonade, and Renaissance have all been nominated but ultimately fell short of the mark.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During a chat on TMZ Live, Mathew Knowles pointed the finger at Beyoncé’s record label, Columbia Records, rather than the voting members of the Recording Academy. He explained that record labels can only submit one artist per category for consideration. Knowles suggested that Columbia Records hasn’t prioritized Beyoncé for the Album of the Year category.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

He cited the 2017 Grammy Awards, where Adele’s album 25 trumped Beyoncé’s Lemonade. Both artists are signed under Columbia Records, leading Knowles to speculate about potential financial motives behind the decision. He hinted that Adele’s stellar global album sales might have influenced her win over Beyoncé.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This trend continued in subsequent Grammys, with Harry Styles, another Columbia signee, clinching Album of the Year over Beyoncé’s Renaissance album.

Mathew, drawing from his extensive industry experience, emphasized his 14-year tenure supporting Columbia Records. He asserted his understanding of the decision-making process within record labels and the nuances behind award nominations and victories.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Mathew Knowles Explains Why Beyoncé Hasn’t Won Album of the Year at the Grammys was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com