Rodeo News: Bun B Confirms Too Short and E-40 As Performers For All-American Takeover March 12

Each night, once the Rodeo dust settles, a superstar takes the stage to entertain the crowds. The star entertainers begin performing after the last rodeo event is completed each evening and the stage is set. On Tuesday, March 12th, Bun B returns for the third installment of his Takeover Series, with the All-American Takeover.
On Feb 2nd, Bun let the world know that Nelly would be hitting the stage for what he’s calling the Bun B Takeover Trillogy. On Monday (Feb 12), he checked in with DJ J-Que and G Mane to let the people know that Too Short will also be hitting the stage. After leaving the station, Bun hit fans with another surprise: Via Instagram, he confirmed that another West Coast legend — this time E-40 — would also be in H-Town on March 12 for the big show.
Bun also said he’s ready to drop another name and may reveal who else is joining the lineup sometime this week.
Check out a clip from Bun’s visit to The Box as well as his post about E-40 below.
