Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Style Moment: When Dolce & Gabbana Cowgirl Couture Meets Big ’80s Texas Hair

Beyoncé has people talking again with new music and a new look.

The Queen of the Renaissance, the Bey Hive, and frankly, the moon and the stars, at this point, announced new music during Super Bowl LVIII while dropping a complimentary ‘cowgirl’ slay and ’80s big hair look to mark the moment.

It’s only been a few hours since the drops, and one thing is for certain: We are not OK. Let’s get into Bey’s stylish Super Bowl details.

Blue Ivy’s mom dropped her fire looks just minutes after appearing in a surprise Verizon ad about breaking the internet. She then teased a clip of “Renaissance: Act II” on her Instagram and website, dropped two country hits (yes, we said country), and popped out in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana to solidify her cowgirl era.

With hair teased to the ‘gawds and spurs stepping on necks, Queen Bey owns ‘cowgirl couture’

The D & G look is one of the best high-end ‘cowgirl’ starter packs you have ever seen. Beyoncé’s style notes are meticulous. From her teased bouncy blonde hair that gave Dolly Parton and Farrah Fawcett vibes to her boot details, this Houston, Texas girl is not playing.

More specific outfit details include a cowboy hat, black mini dress, thigh-high boots, a turquoise bolero necklace, and stir-ups. Beyonce’s continued nod to cowgirl couture is everything.

Beyonce’s hair was the icing on the ‘cowgirl cake.’ Styled by Neal Farinah, Queen Bey’s unit was big, beautiful, and blonde. The front of her hair was teased to the ‘gawds, her curls were obnoxiously girly, and her overall look was glamorous and gawdy.

See closeups here.

Are you ready for ‘YEE HAW, Yeyonce?’

Rumors about new music have been circulating for a while. Dedicated members of the Bey Hive believe Beyoncé does everything for a reason and surmised the ‘cowgirl couture’ of late meant something big.

The internet is ablaze – and many have been vindicated with Sunday’s surprise news. “I KNEW IT!!!! This cowboy hats were such a strong message!! I’m here for Country Yonce!!” wrote one fan on Bey’s recent IG post announcing new music. “Bring that Texas heat!!! ,” wrote another.

Beyoncé’s news comes just days after she announced her new hair care line, Cécred. All products used in Bey’s big hair moment were from the tresses collection.

HB, are you ready for ‘YEE HAW, Yeyonce?”

