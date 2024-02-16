Add another name to the list! On Friday (Feb 16th) Bun B confirmed that Rick Ross has joined the official lineup for his third annual All-Star Takeover.
RELATED: Too Short Confirmed As Performer For All-American Takeover March 12
RELATED: We Asked Bun B: What’s Up With The Trill Chicken Tender Rumors? [VIDEO]
Last week, Bun announced that two West Coast titans would also be taking the stage. E-40 and Too Short will join the celebration, which marks the third year that Bun will have his very own night at the rodeo. On February 2nd, Nelly became the first artist confirmed for the 2024 lineup. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS.
About the Takeover
Each night, once the Rodeo dust settles, a superstar takes the stage to entertain the crowds. The star entertainers begin performing after the last rodeo event is completed each evening and the stage is set. On Tuesday, March 12th, Bun B returns for the third installment of his Takeover Series, with the All-American Takeover.
Rodeo News: Rick Ross Added To Bun B’s All-American Takeover March 12 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Rodeo News: Bun B Confirms Too Short and E-40 As Performers For All-American Takeover March 12
-
Win The Ultimate Big Game Watch Party Experience - Win $250 In Food and Beverages!
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets to See DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic LIVE Feb. 17th
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Radio ONE Welcomes Madd Hatta Back To Majic 102.1
-
Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
-
One Night Only! DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live: Saturday, February 17
-
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe