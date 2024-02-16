KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Add another name to the list! On Friday (Feb 16th) Bun B confirmed that Rick Ross has joined the official lineup for his third annual All-Star Takeover.

Last week, Bun announced that two West Coast titans would also be taking the stage. E-40 and Too Short will join the celebration, which marks the third year that Bun will have his very own night at the rodeo. On February 2nd, Nelly became the first artist confirmed for the 2024 lineup. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS.

About the Takeover

Each night, once the Rodeo dust settles, a superstar takes the stage to entertain the crowds. The star entertainers begin performing after the last rodeo event is completed each evening and the stage is set. On Tuesday, March 12th, Bun B returns for the third installment of his Takeover Series, with the All-American Takeover.

Rodeo News: Rick Ross Added To Bun B’s All-American Takeover March 12 was originally published on theboxhouston.com