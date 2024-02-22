Rodeo News: That Mexican OT Added To Bun B’s ‘All-American Takeover’ On March 12

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Yep! That Mexican OT, the Texas rapper who took the world by storm with his smash hit “Johnny Dang” featuring Lone Star Legend Paul Wall, has been a confirmed performer for the 2024 All-American Takeover, hosted by Bun B.

That Mexican OT will be repping H-Town by way of Bay City, and is just the latest performer announced for the highly anticipated event on March 12th. Previously, Nelly, Too Short and E-40 and Rick Ross were announced as fellow acts. This year, Bun’s Rodeo Takeover will feature artists from all over the map.. so stay tuned for even more names to be added to the list.

Check out a recent video where Bun B spoke about his first two experiences with the Rodeo Takeover.

About the Takeover

Each night, once the Rodeo dust settles, a superstar takes the stage to entertain the crowds. The star entertainers begin performing after the last rodeo event is completed each evening and the stage is set. On Tuesday, March 12th, Bun B returns for the third installment of his Takeover Series, with the All-American Takeover.

