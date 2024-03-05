Things CAN Change, Go Vote!

Super Tuesday Has Arrived!

It seems like every election holds the same energy; especially when those with voter apathy hear, “This one is really important!” Today however, marks the beginning stages of inducting our next President of the United States. Currently, Joe Biden and Donald Trump are expected to win their respective primaries.

We also have duties at home, where Texas has some things to consider as Senator Ted Cruz is being challenged for his seat, K-12 students learning curriculum could be changing, plus the boiling issue at the Texas border needs a solution fast. This year, we’re changing the game by actually being about it! Now let’s get you to the polls!

Check My Voter Registration Status

The last day to register to vote was on February 5 . Make sure you are up to date on your registration at Texas.gov. If your information is not current, you will not be eligible to vote. You can however, get a head start and register for the next election.

What I Need To Vote

According to VoteTexas.com, here are the only acceptable forms of identification.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Election Identification Certificates are available from DPS driver license offices during regular business hours. Find mobile station locations here.

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Find A Voting Poll Near Me

There’s a polling place on almost every corner! They opened at 7 A.M. and will close at 7 P.M.

Find somewhere safe, convenient, and accessible to vote near you by visiting My Voter Portal on the Texas Secretary of State website!

Steps:

Inside the ‘Am I Registered’ tab click ‘Search Critera’ Type in your information accordingly, hit Enter. Under ‘Upcoming Elections’ Select Election Available for Polling Locations. Find the poll closest to you!

Mail in ballot

Don’t wait too late! To mail in your ballot it MUST be postmarked by 7 p.m. VoteTexas.org says you must provide ONE of the following numbers on your ABBM:

(1) Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (NOT your voter registration VUID number);

OR

(2) If you have not been issued one of the numbers above, the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number.

If you have not been issued a Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Texas Election Identification Certificate Number or a Social Security Number, you must indicate so by checking the appropriate box on the ABBM.

What’s on the Ballot?

FREE RIDES TO VOTE

If you’ve read this far, it means you’re serious about having your voice heard. We want to make sure there’s absolutely NO room for excuses, so here’s a list of FREE rides to a polling place near you!

DART

DART will be providing free rides to polling locations within the DART Service Area on March 5, 2024 according to their website.

Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, GoLink, the Dallas Streetcar, Paratransit Services, and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

Riders must show a valid voter registration card to ride for free on March 5, which is election day.

GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE35 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on March 5 only.

TRINITY METRO

In a statement released in February, Trinity Metro President and CEO Richard Andreski said, “We are offering free rides to remove any transportation barrier that would prevent anyone in our community from voting. The ability to vote is one of our core rights, so we want to do our part to help residents exercise that right.”

Their website confirms that Trinity Metro will offer free rides for voting on all local services in the Primary Election, which is on Tuesday, March 5.

Customers who are riding to or from the polls are eligible for free rides on Trinity Metro buses, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services, ACCESS paratransit, TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express stations in Tarrant County, including CentrePort.

To obtain a free ride, customers should notify their driver or train conductor that they are traveling to or from a voting location.

