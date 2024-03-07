KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Bun B‘s All-American Takeover is coming to the Houston Rodeo on Tuesday, March 12th and the Southern rap legend is still adding names to the already star-studded lineup.

On Thursday (March 7), Bun revealed that Eve, the Philadelphia rapper best known for the song “Who’s That Girl,” with Gwen Stefani and her time as part of the Ruff Ryders crew, would be joining in on the highly-anticipated rodeo show. Eve’s been quiet on the music front over the past several years, but she has made the occasional television appearance in between serving parent duties alongside her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

Don’t miss Bun B’s All-American Takeover next week at the Houston Rodeo. Other artists set to perform include Nelly, That Mexican OT, The Ying-Yang Twins, Rick Ross, Too Short, E-40

Rodeo News: Philly’s Own Eve Added to Bun B’s All-American Takeover was originally published on theboxhouston.com