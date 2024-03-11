Quarterback Kirk Cousins has found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons. After 6 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings the veteran has found a new home. The Atlanta Falcons are the third team Kirk Cousins has been a part of since being drafted in the 2012 draft to the Washington Commanders.
More news to come as the story develops.
YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons
